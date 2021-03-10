Heroin Dealer, Trashaun Black Receives Federal Prison Sentence

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that Trashaun Black, 28, of Wilmington, was sentenced by the Honorable Leonard P. Stark to 50 months in prison after a Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) investigation in Wilmington, Delaware. According to court documents, the Defendant was arrested in April 2019 for selling heroin to a DEA informant. As referenced in open court at today’s sentencing hearing, the DEA’s investigation of Mr. Black originated with an overdose death in Middletown, Delaware.

U.S. Attorney Weiss stated, “In tandem with our law enforcement partners on the First State Overdose Taskforce, my office will continue to pursue drug dealers linked to a fatal drug overdose. If you are peddling heroin for profit, we will bring the full force of the federal justice system to ensure your removal from our streets.”

At the same time, the United States Attorney’s Office is committed to helping those who suffer from substance abuse. While COVID-19 has made access to drug addiction treatment more difficult for many, it need not remain a barrier.

This case was investigated by DEA Group 41, as part of the First State Overdose Taskforce, with assistance from the Middletown and New Castle County Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe prosecuted the case.

