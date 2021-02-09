General

Torreon: Allen Lewis sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021
Allen Lewis from Torreon sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter and assault in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Allen Lewis, 26, of Torreon, New Mexico, was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque on Feb. 4 to 12 years and five months in prison for involuntary manslaughter, assault resulting in serious bodily injury of a minor, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

According to his plea agreement, Lewis admitted to driving his vehicle on April 17, 2018, while under the influence of alcohol and causing a vehicle crash.  After purchasing alcohol from a gas station in Cuba, New Mexico, Lewis alcohol level was at .147, which is over the legal limit.  While driving on Route 9 on the Navajo Nation, Lewis fell asleep behind the wheel, drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a family of five.  The crash caused the deaths of three victims and serious bodily injuries to two other victims who were hospitalized following the incident.  Four of the victims were enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

Upon his release from prison, Lewis will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the New Mexico State Police and the Navajo Nation Police Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

