Topeka: James Licht Indicted with distributing heroin

Indictment: Topeka Man, James Licht Distributed Heroin

TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) A Topeka man was indicted in federal court today with distributing heroin, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

James Licht, 39, Topeka, Kan., was charged with one count of distributing heroin and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.

According to documents filed in court, in October investigators served a search warrant at Licht’s residence in the 1400 block of SW 5th Street in Topeka. Among the items seized were heroin, more than $1,500 in cash, a .45 caliber pistol, a 9 mm pistol, other firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Licht was paying $1,500 to $2,000 an ounce to buy 1 to 2 ounces of heroin each week.

Licht was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction in 2019 in Shawnee County District Court.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million on the heroin charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kansas Highway Patrol investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham is prosecuting.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Frederick L. Martin, 25, Sedgwick, Kan., is charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Sedgwick County, Kan., during August through October 2020.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than 35 years and not more than 60 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of producing child pornography, and an additional 10 years (consecutive) on the other count. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.

Carlos Ivan Radales-Velasquez, 47, who is not an American citizen, is charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported. He was found Nov. 22, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.

