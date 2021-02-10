Topeka: Aaron Gullick Sentenced for Firearm Offenses

Topeka Man, Aaron Gullick Sentenced for Firearm Offenses

TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) A Topeka man was sentenced to 150 months imprisonment for possessing multiple firearms in connection with drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Aaron Gullick, 30, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. In his plea the defendant admitted to possessing a Glock handgun in September of 2018, and a Glock handgun and AR-15 style rifle in December 2018, as well as marijuana and methamphetamine. The firearms were possessed to further the distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of ATF’s use of crime gun intelligence and highlights the importance of ATF’s National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) throughout the State of Kansas. NIBIN allowed law enforcement to connect the firearm in this case to a shooting that otherwise would have likely remained unsolved. ATF is committed to utilizing crime gun intelligence in firearms investigation to make our communities safer and to hold accountable those who chose to use firearms in furtherance of their criminal activities” Frederic Winston, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Kansas City Field Division said.

McAllister commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs for their work on the case.

