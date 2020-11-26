Top 7 Fighter Jets of the US Military

(STL.News) A fighter jets, often referred to simply as a fighter, is a military fixed-wing aircraft designed primarily for air-to-air combat against other aircraft. The key performance features of a fighter include not only its firepower but also its high speed and maneuverability relative to the target aircraft.

The fighter’s main tactical purpose is to establish air superiority over the battlefield. The success or failure of a combatant’s efforts to gain air superiority hinges on several factors including the skill of its pilots, the tactical soundness of its doctrine for deploying its fighters, and the numbers and performance of those fighters.

YouTube video provided courtesy of US Military News

