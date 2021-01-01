Top 5 Tips for Selling Your Home Online

(STL.News) 2020 has been, at the very least, a year of immense change. We have all learnt to live our lives totally differently to the way we were before the pandemic hit. With that in mind, our lives must still go on; we still need to go to work, make sure our kids get an education and try to do the “normal” things we need to do. If you are looking to sell your house, you should definitely try selling it online. Online is, after all, the new normal. Here are 5 tips for doing just that.

1. List Your Home Remotely

Make use of video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Skype to set up virtual tours where you can walk your potential buyers through your home in real time. You can also record a virtual tour that you can send to your agent or to potential interested buyers.

2. Take Great Photos

The best thing you can do here is get a photographer in to take some truly great photos. You know your home and you know the best parts of it, make sure your photographer captures the parts of your home that you love the most – chances are your potential buyers will love the same aspects of your home as well.

3. Enlist The Help Of A Great Agent

Selling your home is always best left to the professionals. If you want to, you could try selling it on your own but the professionals have the experience and wisdom that you do not. Place your trust, and your home, in the hands of a great agent. This is especially true if you’re thinking “I need to sell my home fast” – the pros can do this in a much shorter space of time and get you the best deal possible, even during the pandemic!

4. Pretend Like You’re The Buyer

This is the easiest way to spot the cluttered areas in your home that you don’t even notice anymore. Viewing your home through the eyes of a potential buyer will help you tidy things up and maybe even move furniture around to better-suited spots. Make the most of the space you have available, especially if you’re fixing and flipping houses – you can pretty things up without overcrowding areas. Keep things as minimalist as possible, what might look great in person can look overdone on video.

5. Keep Things Bright And Green Make sure to add some gorgeous greenery to your home when you’re staging, if you don’t already have some that is. Fresh plants and flowers (or faux ones in a pinch) can help make the room feel and look light and airy. Make sure that you have the curtains open and you get as much natural light into each room as you can. Be aware that a lot of sunshine at the wrong time can affect the video quality, because of this it is best to record earlier in the day. Having an open flow with a touch of nature in your home can make a world of difference to the overall impression your home makes on potential buyers.