Tomahawk Block 5 Will Be Feared by American Enemies

(STL.News) The U.S. Navy on Dec. 9 test-fired the latest version of the Raytheon RGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missile. The USS Chaffee, a DDG-51 destroyer, conducted the first operational test of the Raytheon Tomahawk Block V.

The aim of the testing was to support the initial fleet release of the Block V Tomahawk’s Navigation/Communications (NAV/COMMs) upgrade, as well as upgrades to the Theater Mission Planning Center (TMPC) system and the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TTWCS).

Tomahawk Weapons System Program Manager Capt. John Red. stated, “This is the culmination of years of planning and effort. We’re working every day to modernize the Tomahawk missile, and to deliver the best war-fighting capability to the fleet.”

In this video Defense Updates analyzes why U.S Navy’s Tomahawk Block V is a major step forward?

YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates

