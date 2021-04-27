Toledo: Raj Gupta Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges

Toledo physician, Manish Raj Gupta pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that Manish Raj Gupta, aka Manny Gupta, 50, of Sylvania, Ohio, a former Toledo-area plastic surgeon, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday, April 26, to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and illegally dispensing a controlled substance.

“This plea is just one step in a long recovery process for the victim, whose courage and bravery should be commended,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “Mr. Gupta’s acknowledgment of his heinous crimes now moves this matter to sentencing where the government will be seeking a significant term of incarceration. Importantly, though, any additional victims of Mr. Gupta are encouraged to contact the FBI. Every victim of sexual violence deserves justice.”

“Manish Gupta has now accepted responsibility for preying on, drugging and sexually victimizing women,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith. “He misused his position of trust for his own sexual gratification. He will now be held accountable for his reprehensible criminal behavior. The FBI encourages anyone that was sexually victimized by Manish Gupta to please contact the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.”

According to court records, from on or about August 9, 2016 through on or about September 24, 2016, Gupta forced, threatened force, and coerced a woman, identified in the Indictment as Victim #1, to engage in sexual acts. Without the victim’s knowledge or consent, Gupta administered an incapacitating controlled substance to commit a crime of violence against her, namely rape. Gupta recorded his assault of Victim #1.

Notably, court records also state that Gupta traveled to medical conferences in large urban areas, including Chicago in March and April of 2013, Cleveland in April of 2013, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale in June of 2015 and July 2019, Los Angeles in September of 2016, and various other dates in San Francisco and Detroit. Gupta would often stay at centrally located hotels in these cities and hire escorts in the area. Gupta would then administer incapacitating drugs to his victims and perform sexual acts of violence without their consent.

Gupta is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25, 2021. A federal district court judge will determine a sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Toledo Resident Agency and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tracey Ballard Tangeman and Carol M. Skutnik.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today