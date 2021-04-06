Toledo: Gerald Isom arrested and charged with selling fentanyl

Toledo man, Gerald Isom arrested and charged with selling fentanyl that caused two overdose deaths in Lucas County

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that Gerald Isom, age 46, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested today and charged in a two-count indictment for allegedly distributing fentanyl that caused six overdose incidents, two of which were fatal.

The Defendant is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Both counts carry a penalty enhancement due to death or serious bodily injury resulting from the use of the substance and a prior felony drug offense. If convicted, the Defendant potentially faces a mandatory life imprisonment sentence.

According to the indictment, from December 26 to December 27, 2019, it is alleged that the Defendant distributed a controlled substance mixture containing fentanyl that caused six people in Lucas County to overdose, two of which were fatal. In addition, prior to committing these alleged offenses, the Defendant was convicted of felony drug trafficking of cocaine in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the Defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the Defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the Defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

This case was investigated by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Division of the FBI – Toledo Resident Agency. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Freeman and Robert Melching.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today