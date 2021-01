(STL.News) Highlights of Today in History is provided by Associated Press (AP). It is great content and is used by educators worldwide. Today in History features the following:

U.S. launches first satellite into orbit

Libyan intelligence officer convicted of Pan Am 103 bombing

U.S. soldier executed for desertion during World War II

Norman Mailer is born

Franz Schubert is born

Wikipedia page – January 31

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of Associated Press (AP)