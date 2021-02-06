STL.News Education Today in History for February 6 by AP
Categories: Education

Today in History for February 6 by AP

(STL.News) Highlights of this day in history February 6 by the Associated Press (A):

  • President Ronald Reagan born
  • Hillary Clinton runs for the U.S. Senate
  • Britain’s King George VI dies
  • baseball legend Babe Ruth
  • reggae superstar Bob Marley born

YouTube video provided courtesy of Associated Press (AP)

READ
US Department of Education - Signing of COVID Relief Package
STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: associated pressfebruary 6today in history
1 hour ago

Recent Posts

Vice President Harris – Secretary of the Treasury – Virtual Roundtable

(STL.News) Vice President Harris and the Secretary of the Treasury will hold a virtual roundtable…

7 hours ago

How likely are foreign holidays this summer?

(STL.News) With Covid-19 cases falling and vaccinations rising, what will it take to start travelling…

7 hours ago

Zions Bancorporation – Share Repurchase – Declares Dividends

Zions Bancorporation Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock SALT…

8 hours ago

NY Attorney General James Wins Nearly $7 Million

NY Attorney General James Wins Nearly $7 Million in Relief for Defrauded Investors, Removal of…

8 hours ago

Eddie McKinney Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime

Fayette County Man, Eddie McKinney Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United…

9 hours ago

Harrison County: Kaylie Marie Jones admits to meth charge

Harrison County woman, Kaylie Marie Jones admits to meth charge CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Kaylie Marie…

9 hours ago