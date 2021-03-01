Tips From Former Smokers – Terrie H.: I Wish Tip

(STL.News) The CDC released another video that has to be the most convincing testimony of all. If you smoke and want to stop but struggle with the addiction, watch this. The argument over smoking is not a matter of opinion. It is a fact that it damages your health. For the love of family, stop smoking. Save money, but most importantly, save your life.

Terrie bravely showed the world how years of smoking cigarettes damaged her health. In this video filmed shortly before her death in 2013, Terrie says she regrets picking up a cigarette.

