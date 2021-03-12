Timothy Young Sentenced for Stealing and Selling Information

Nebraska Man, Timothy Young Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Stealing and Selling Employer’s Confidential Information

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Nebraska man was sentenced today to 21 months in prison for engaging in fraudulent activity that exposed his employer’s confidential information, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Timothy Young, 50, of Moorefield, Nebraska, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court to an information charging him with wire fraud. Judge Hayden imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Young was employed at a data analytics and risk assessment firm based in New Jersey. The company serves customers worldwide, including entities providing insurance and financial services as well as government entities. The company maintains a network that houses, among other things, significant amounts of personally identifiable information.

Without the firm’s approval, Young obtained confidential, non-public information that belonged to the firm. The information included names, logon names, passwords, email addresses, and telephone numbers for some of the company’s clients. Young then attempted to sell the information.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hayden sentenced Young to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $296,370.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, and task force officers from the N.J. State Police, Jersey City Police Department, Ocean City Police Department, and Federal Protective Service, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. She also thanked the FBI’s Omaha Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Kristi Koons Johnson, for its role in the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Kogan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today