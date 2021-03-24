Timothy Tetzlaff Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Manitowoc Man, Timothy J. Tetzlaff Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Sexual Abuse Charges

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on March 22, 2021, Timothy J. Tetzlaff (age: 59) of the Town of Mishicot, Wisconsin, pled guilty to one count of interstate travel with the intent to engage a minor in criminal sexual activity, and another count of production of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, Tetzlaff will receive a sentence of at least 15 years’ imprisonment and up to a life sentence when he is sentenced before Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach on June 28, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office, and the Green Bay office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

The Victim Services division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office may be reached at (800) 680-8949 for further information and support.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

