TikTok Publishes Surprising Insights on How Parents Use Their Platform

(STL.News) It lets you record directly into the app but also allows users to upload clips created and edited in an online video editor. It is so popular because it lets users watch short but fun and trendy videos and post their own clips.

Every social media app lets you do those, of course, but what makes TikTok special? It tells people what to post. Going viral has become easier because people don’t have to think far and wide for concepts. All they have to do is participate in TikTok challenges, use associated hashtags, and try out in-app filters.

Since its release in 2018, TikTok subscribers grew remarkably fast. In just a year and a half, adult TikTok users grew 5.5 times more. And that’s in the US alone.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the age groups:

Age 13-17: 27%

Age 18-24: 42%

Age 25-34: 16%

Age 35-44: 8%

Age 45-54: 3%

Age 55+: 4%

While younger people are still dominating the TikTok scene, parents are becoming more engaged in the platform. It has transitioned into a family-friendly app but not only because users are inviting siblings, parents, and even grandparents to participate in funny vines, dance challenges, and impressive dubs.

Parents Help Enhance the Use of TikTok for Video Marketing

The recent report published by TikTok is a pitch for marketers to expand their brand campaign through their platform, especially for products and services that parents would be interested in.

TikTok may not be the first place that marketers will have in mind when it aims to target parents. But the number of active adult users is increasing, and there is reliable data to back it up.

There are even trending hashtags that prove that dads and moms are getting online and catching up with the TikTok fever:

#family – 67B views

#familytime – 8B views

#parenting – 4B views

#momsoftiktok – 44B views

#dad – 25B views

#momlife – 20B views

TikTok Ads, Parent Hacks, and Product Reviews

When the pandemic started, all the usual activities that parents do, like shopping, transitioned into the virtual world. They find the experience convenient and beneficial because they can access valuable information that can help them make wiser purchasing decisions. Something they won’t get holding a product in their hand, reading a complicated or absent label, while standing in a grocery aisle.

Although ads on TikTok are shorter, they are more straightforward and fun to watch. Parents can also get useful information from users who post short reviews, unboxing videos, and recipes.

Tips for Marketing to Parents Using TikTok

Parents, especially moms, had turned to the internet for almost all household needs when the stay-at-home order took effect. Here are things businesses could do to make the most of TikTok when marketing to parents:

Partner with influencers. There are active users in TikTok who have millions of subscribers. They could have followers who may want to purchase your products. But don’t just approach any influence with a huge following. Tap on the Discover tab and find mom or dad influencers who use hashtags that are very relevant to your niche. Then reach out and propose a partnership.

The great thing about this method is that parent influencers already have subscribers who trust them, and most of those will surely be parents themselves. If they advertise, promote, or mention your product, the chances are high that someone will trust their word for it.

Create original content. Sign up and make an account where you could post relevant content for your target market. For example, if you sell cookware, post short videos about quick and easy meal prep tips, recipes for picky eaters, kitchen gadgets moms can use with your cookware or recipes, and more. The goal is to provide solutions to problems that most parents, who are coping with the lockdown and aiming to make things easier and enjoyable for their kids, are going through.

Use the right hashtags. Don’t just go and create your own. Use existing ones that TikTok subscribers often use. Go to the Discover tab, check out the list of trending hashtags, and choose those that are suitable for your product or service. You may also want to use popular general hashtags, such as:

#tiktok

#foryoupage

#fyp

#foryou

#viral

#love

#funny

#memes

#follow

#bestvideo

#tiktok4fun

#tiktok4fun

#thisis4u

#loveyoutiktok

Conclusion

Many businesses had paused their campaigns when the COVID-19 pandemic happened. However, there are great opportunities to reach moms and dads to offer relief, convenience, inspiration, and entertainment. Parents are taking advantage of what the digital world has to offer. Marketers should, too.