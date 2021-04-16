  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

Tiffany Groves admits to role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Tiffany Groves, of Kingwood, West Virginia, has admitted to her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Groves, age 43, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Groves admitted to distributing methamphetamine in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Groves faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda E. Wesley and Sarah E. Wagner are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.  The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments.  The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.  OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

