BySTLNEWS

Feb 18, 2021
Three North Korean Military Hackers Indicted in Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks and Financial Crimes

(STL.News) Three North Korean Military Hackers Indicted in Wide-Ranging Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks and Financial Crimes Across the Globe.

Indictment Expands 2018 Case that Detailed Attack on Sony Pictures and Creation of WannaCry Ransomware by Adding Two New Defendants and Recent Global Schemes to Steal Money Cryptocurrency from Banks and Businesses while Operating in North Korea, China.

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Department of Justice

