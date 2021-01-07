Three Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC (STL.News) The White House released the following statement:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Jason Abend, of Virginia, to be Inspector General, Department of Defense, vice Jon T. Rymer, resigned.

William Patrick Joseph Kimmitt, of Virginia, to be a Member of the United States International Trade Commission for a term expiring June 16, 2029, vice F. Scott Kieff, term expired.

Barbera Hale Thornhill, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Singapore.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 3, 2021.