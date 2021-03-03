Three Men Indicted For Armed Robberies of Delaware County Wawas

PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Quintel Martins, 27, of Drexel Hill, PA; DeAndre Jackson, 23, of Newark, DE; and Christopher Winfield, 22, of Wilmington, DE; were charged by Indictment with multiple counts of robbery and firearms offenses in connection with two separate robberies of Wawa convenience stores in Delaware County in 2019. Martins and Winfield were also charged by a criminal complaint in January 2021 and taken into federal custody at that time; Jackson was arrested yesterday and will make his initial appearance in federal court this week.

In the Indictment, Martins, Jackson and Winfield are each charged with one count of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery (commonly known as “Hobbs Act robbery”), and two counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The Indictment alleges that on June 17, 2019, the defendants committed an armed robbery of a Wawa in Wayne, PA, and that on September 14, 2019, the three also committed an armed robbery of a Wawa in Drexel Hill, PA. During these two robberies, the defendants are charged with stealing a total of more than $7,800 and other items. Then, in the early morning of October 2, 2019, law enforcement stopped a car traveling in Collingdale, PA, in which Martins, Jackson, and Winfield were all passengers, allegedly containing items like those used in the robberies, including masks, firearms and gloves.

“The conduct alleged in the Indictment displays an appalling disregard for the safety of others,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “The employees of these stores were just going about their daily business when they were allegedly terrorized at gunpoint. No one should have to go through that. This Indictment is an example of how our Office is working to keep Philadelphia and its neighboring communities safe.”

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of lifetime imprisonment.

The case was investigated by Collingdale Police Department, Philadelphia Police Department, Radnor Police Department, Upper Darby Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Jayne.

An indictment, information, or criminal complaint is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today