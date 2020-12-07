Three Men Charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody announced that, on November 17, 2020, a federal grand jury in Hartford returned a 11-count indictment charging KYLE PITTS, also known as “Bark,” 37, of West Hartford; CURON JOHNSON, also known as “Buck,” 31, of East Hartford, and JABARI WALCOTT, also known as “Jabari Walcott-Greene,” 22, of Hartford, with narcotics distribution offenses related to the distribution of fentanyl in the Hartford area.

Pitts and Walcott appeared via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Johnson’s arraignment has not been scheduled.

As alleged in court documents, in the summer of 2020, Hartford Police learned that Pitts and others were selling fentanyl, and that Pitts was using his West Hartford apartment to store fentanyl. Between August and October 2020, Hartford Police and the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force made multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from Pitts, Johnson and Walcott.

Pitts and Johnson were arrested on federal criminal complaints on November 4, 2020. It is alleged that Pitts possessed a distribution quantity of fentanyl at the time of his arrest. Walcott was arrested on state charges on October 14, 2020. At the time of his arrest, it is alleged that he possessed distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine. The three defendants have been detained since their arrests.

The indictment charges Pitt, Johnson and Walcott each with one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl. Each defendant is also charged with one or more counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl. Pitts is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and Walcott is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”).

Each charge in the indictment carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Leaming.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

