Three Inmates Sentenced for their Role in Two Separate Incidents at FCC Pollock

ALEXANDRIA, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that three inmates who were housed at the Federal Correctional Complex in Pollock, Louisiana, have been sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell for their involvement in illegal incidents that took place at the complex.

Federal Prison Inmates Sentenced for Assaulting another Inmate

Eulogio Banda-Chavez, 29, and Gerardo Ramirez, 33, were each sentenced on one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Banda-Chavez was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison. Ramirez was sentenced to 54 months (4 years, 6 months) in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release.

On June 28, 2019, Banda-Chavez and Ramirez, both inmates at the Federal Correctional Complex in Pollock, Louisiana, beat another inmate about his head and body with their fists and feet causing serious bodily injuries. The incident was recorded on a prison surveillance camera focused on the recreation yard. Both inmates admitted to committing the offense and pled guilty on September 24, 2020.

At the time of the incident, Banda-Chavez, a Mexican national, was incarcerated for illegal reentry of a removed alien after felony and had a projected release date of January 2020. Ramirez was incarcerated for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine with a projected release date of January 2028. The sentences handed down today will run consecutive to those they are currently serving.

Pollock Inmate Sentenced for Possessing Contraband

William Joseph Vincent, 30, was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for having contraband in prison. On October 15, 2019, a correction officer performing a routine pat search of Vincent, who was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Pollock, found a prohibited prison shank hidden in his front pants pocket and the weapon was seized from Vincent. Vincent pled guilty to the charge on September 30, 2020.

At the time of the incident, Vincent was serving a 92-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and his projected release date was August 2024.

The FBI conducted these investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the cases.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today