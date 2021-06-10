Three Indicted on Federal Drug Distribution Charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (STL.News) A husband and wife from Fairfax and their cousin from Spotsylvania were indicted last month with conspiring to distribute controlled substances in the Western District of Virginia.

According to court documents, Fahid Rashid, 30, Akhter Ahmed, 28, and Khalisah Khan, 29, conspired to traffic counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The defendants, and others, are charged with selling thousands of counterfeit pills in and around the Western District of Virginia containing fentanyl and multiple kilograms of methamphetamine. The defendants are accused of using multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Winchester, Fairfax, and elsewhere for their drug trafficking activities. Rashid is also charged in a scheme in which he possessed vehicles knowing their VIN numbers had been altered.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia; and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County Police Department, Arlington County Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the case. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Rappahannock Sheriff’s Departments, Culpeper and Warrenton Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today