Three FCI Hazelton Inmates indicted on assault and contraband charges

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Three inmates at Federal Correction Institution Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, were indicted today on various charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Edward Smith, 38, was indicted on one count of “Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm.” Smith is accused of assaulting another inmate in October 2019.

Dell Dingle, 44, was indicted on one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object (Narcotic).” Dingle is accused of attacking a federal correctional officer during the officer’s workday in May 2019. Dingle is also accused of having suboxone inside the prison in October 2019.

Sebastian M. Moore, 23, was indicted on one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact.” Moore is accused of assaulting a federal correctional officer while the officer was on duty in March 2020.

Smith is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Dingle faces up to eight years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the assault charge and faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the drug charge. Moore faces up to eight years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting all three cases on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Prisons investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today