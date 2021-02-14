General

Thousands take to streets in Bangkok to protest

BySTLNEWS

Feb 14, 2021
(STL.News) Thai pro-democracy protesters scaled a massive Bangkok monument, draping it in crimson cloth and calling for the kingdom to abolish its draconian royal defamation laws.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused social, economic, and political unrest worldwide as citizens of most countries feel let down by governments’ failures to lead and protect the citizens adequately.  Governments worldwide continue to let the people down with poor health conditions, reducing political and social rights and economic woes.  Governments and politicians are failing to do their jobs, or expectations are too high.  People worldwide in most countries are feeling the same and reacting in similar ways suggesting that there is more than a COVID-19 pandemic, but a social and political pandemic as well.

