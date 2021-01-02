Thousands gather in Wuhan to welcome 2021 amid pandemic

(STL.News
) Thousands of people gathered in Wuhan
on Thursday (December 31) to welcome the new year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, why? China is being blamed for creating a world health crisis and while the rest of the world is locked-down and sheltering at home, China is celebrating. What are they celebrating? Do they have a secret that they are not sharing with the rest of the world? Are they celebrating world dominance as a result of the virus? This is not political, but these are questions that need to be asked and answered.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
