Thomas Corey Crosby Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

Baltimore Felon, Thomas Corey Crosby Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for his Participation in a Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

Previously Convicted in Federal Court for Trafficking Heroin; Will Forfeit $134,000 in Drug Proceeds Seized During a Search of the Defendant’s Residence; Expected to be Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Thomas Corey Crosby, age 51, of Woodlawn, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically, 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, from at least May 2020 through August 2020, Crosby participated in a conspiracy to distribute illegal narcotics, including heroin and fentanyl.

Beginning in May 2020, investigators began wiretapping a cell phone known to be used by a co-conspirator, which revealed that the co-conspirator was operating an open-air drug market (commonly called a “drug shop”) that sold cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, in Northwest Baltimore City in the area of Palmer and Spaulding Avenues and that the co-conspirator was communicating with Crosby regarding the drug business. Investigators also obtained authorization to intercept a phone used by Crosby. Investigation revealed that Crosby and the co-conspirator communicated approximately every 7 to 14 days concerning the sale of narcotics, including heroin and fentanyl.

Crosby and the co-conspirator spoke in code during these calls, but it was clear that they were discussing the distribution of narcotics. After these conversations, Crosby and his co-conspirator would meet at a gas station, located at the intersection of Druid Park Avenue and Liberty Heights in Baltimore, where Crosby supplied the co-conspirator with drugs. Investigators conducted surveillance on several of these meetings and obtained video surveillance from the gas station.

On August 9, 2020, law enforcement executed a vehicle stop on the co-conspirator’s vehicle after Crosby had met the co-conspirator at the gas station, where Crosby was seen placing an item in the center console area of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, investigators recovered over 100 grams of fentanyl from a bag inside the center console of the vehicle. After this traffic stop, the co-conspirator immediately called Crosby and the pair then met at the same gas station. After this additional meeting, Crosby disposed of his cell phone, which investigators had obtained authorization to intercept and track. Crosby distributed the 100 grams of fentanyl to the co-conspirator.

On August 14, 2020, investigators executed a series of search warrants at locations related to the investigation, including a residence in the 2500 block of Park Heights Terrace in Baltimore, a location used by Crosby to manufacture and store drugs. Inside the residence, investigators recovered fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging material including: sifters, razor blades, plastic baggies, a digital scale, and cutting agents. Investigators also executed a search warrant at Crosby’s residence, where they recovered $134,499 in cash, which Crosby admitted constituted proceeds from his drug trafficking activities.

Crosby admitted that he distributed over 160 grams of fentanyl during his participation in the conspiracy,

As part of his plea agreement, Crosby will forfeit $134,499 in cash, which was seized on August 14, 2020. Additionally, Crosby acknowledges that he was previously convicted in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Crosby and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Crosby will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III has scheduled sentencing for February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA and Baltimore Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew DellaBetta and Daniel A. Loveland, Jr., who are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today