Thomas Conklin Charged With Distributing Child Pornography

Cattaraugus County Man, Thomas J. Conklin Arrested, Charged With Possessing And Distributing Child Pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Thomas J. Conklin, 35, of Delevan, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with distribution and possession of child pornography. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonnano, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in May 2019, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a report from Kik Messenger (a Canadian company) that a user, “butterflybullet6,” sent an image of child pornography on the Kik application. Subsequent investigation traced “butterflybullet6” to an IP address belonging to the defendant. On December 2, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Conklin’s residence in Delevan by Homeland Security Investigations. Special agents seized a cellular telephone belonging to the defendant. During a forensic review of the cell phone, the image reported by Kik Messenger was recovered, as well as another 294 image files of suspected child pornography.

The defendant made an initial appearance this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was held pending a detention hearing on May 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly. Additional assistance was provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today