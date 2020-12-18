This Week At State – Review of this week’s events at the State Department

(STL.News) #ThisWeekAtState, Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism was officially rescinded. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach welcomed Brazil to the Artemis Accords. Secretary Pompeo congratulated the Venezuelan people on the success of the Consulta Popular or “People’s Referendum.” Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper, discussed the United States as the security partner of choice for nations around the world. http://www.state.gov

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Department of State

STL.News References: