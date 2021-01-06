Joint Statement: Third Annual U.S.-Australia Energy Security Dialogue

(STL.News) The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Australia on the occasion of the Third Annual U.S.-Australia Energy Security Dialogue

The U.S. Department of State and the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources acknowledge the following:

(a) The U.S. Department of State hosted the third annual U.S.-Australia Energy Security Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on December 10, 2020 in virtual format. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Virginia Palmer and Duncan McIntyre, First Assistant Secretary and Head of Energy Efficiency Division at the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources, led the discussions. Officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Energy, Commerce, Treasury, International Development Finance Corporation, and U.S. Agency for International Development participated in the dialogue along with an Australian delegation from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

(b) Both Australia and the United States reaffirmed their strong commitment to strengthening their energy security and that of their partners, including through supporting transparent and rules-based energy markets; improving free and open trade; and expanding access to affordable and reliable energy to all countries.

(c)The United States and Australia expressed support for the right of countries to lawfully access and develop offshore resources and undertake economic activities in their EEZs free from harassment and coercion, including in relation to oil and gas projects and fisheries in the South China Sea, consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

(d) The United States and Australia also discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific region and confirmed their commitment to bolstering the energy security of their partners in the region, including under the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership. The discussions held at the third Energy Security Dialogue built upon the momentum generated at the second annual Energy Security Dialogue in 2019, and follow-up work throughout the year. Australia and the United States are committed to help foster an environment for fair energy trade in the Indo-Pacific region. Such trade should be rooted in market-based principles, private sector development, and strong and transparent governance.

(e) At today’s dialogue, Australia and the United States also outlined a number of avenues for technical collaboration in order to ensure an energy-secure future for both countries, including through the development of low emissions technologies. Both governments discussed their respective hydrogen development plans, as well as their respective plans to bolster grid stability. In addition, the two governments discussed ways to ensure stable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals, so each country, as well as their partners and allies, will have secure access to these resources, which are vital in supporting advanced technologies and industries.

Australia will host the fourth Energy Security Dialogue in 2021.

Source: STATE.Gov