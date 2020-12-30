Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

WALTHAM, MA (STL.News) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that on December 31, 2020, it will give notice of its intention to redeem the following Senior Notes, representing an aggregate total principal amount of approximately $2.6 billion, on January 15, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”):

€0.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.150% Senior Notes due 2022 (NYSE: TMO 22A) (the “2022 Notes”)

$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”)

$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.150% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”)

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of the Notes to be redeemed discounted to the Redemption Date (a) on an annual basis at a comparable bond rate plus 25 basis points in the case of the 2022 Notes, (b) on a semi-annual basis at a comparable treasury rate plus 25 basis points in the case of the 2023 Notes and (c) on a semi-annual basis at a comparable treasury rate plus 20 basis points in the case of the 2024 Notes, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Thermo Fisher intends to fund the redemption using cash on hand.