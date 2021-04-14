Theodore Keys Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of ATM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) THEODORE KEYS, age 40, a resident of New Orleans, was sentenced on April 13, 2021 for conspiracy to commit bank larceny, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. KEYS was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 1 year of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. He was also ordered to pay $39,324 in restitution to Capital One Bank for damage caused to the ATM machine.

According to court records, on or about February 5, 2020, KEYS and others attempted to break into an ATM located in the drive-through of a Capital One Bank using sledgehammers, crowbars, chains, and a truck. Just prior to this robbery attempt, KEYS and others were observed in the same truck attempting to break into an ATM at Hancock Whitney Bank.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U. S. Attorney G. Dall Kammer, Chief of the General Crimes

