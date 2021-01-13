Theodore Keys Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery of ATM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) THEODORE KEYS, age 40, a resident of New Orleans, pled guilty on January 12, 2021 to conspiracy to commit bank larceny, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser. KEYS faces 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, 1 year of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Sentencing is scheduled for April 13, 2021 before the Honorable Susie Morgan.

According to court records, on or about February 5, 2020, KEYS and others attempted to break into an ATM located in the drive-through of a Capital One Bank using sledgehammers, crowbars, chains, and a truck. Just prior to this robbery attempt, KEYS and others were observed in the same truck attempting to break into an ATM at a Hancock Whitney Bank.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U. S. Attorney G. Dall Kammer, Supervisor of the General Crimes Unit.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today