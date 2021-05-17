The United States Designates ISIS Financial Facilitators

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Today, the United States is designating three individuals and one entity connected to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to coincide with the 14th meeting of the Counter ISIS Finance Group, which plays a key role coordinating the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS’ efforts to disrupt the group’s generation and transfer of resources.

Despite our defeat of ISIS’ territorial “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria, ISIS remains active and maintains connections to the financial system. In countries throughout the Middle East, ISIS has relied on key money services business operators, like those designated today, that allow ISIS to obfuscate its transactions. The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS will continue to target ISIS’ illicit financial activities to include its disbursement of millions of dollars in cash reserves across the region.

Alaa Khanfurah is being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, for having assisted in, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of ISIS. Khanfurah’s Turkey-based money service business transferred funds to ISIS members throughout Syria and sent thousands of dollars to an ISIS financial facilitator.

The Al-Fay Company and Idris Ali Awad al-Fay are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having assisted in, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of ISIS. Idris Ali Awad al-Fay, who is currently in Iraqi custody, used the Turkey-based Al-Fay Company to facilitate the global distribution of currency on behalf of ISIS.

Ibrahim Ali Awad al-Fay is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for owning or controlling, directly or indirectly, the Al-Fay Company. Ibrahim al-Fay, Idris al-Fay’s brother, manages the Turkey-based Al-Fay Company in Idris al-Fay’s absence. Idris al-Fay and Ibrahim Ali ‘Awad al-Fay sent funds to ISIS.

The United States and other members of the Counter ISIS Finance Group remain committed to denying ISIS the revenue it needs to carry out its terrorist and criminal activities, as well as preventing the resurgence of the group.