The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary Blinken will visit Kyiv, Ukraine on May 6, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, to underscore unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression. The Secretary will also encourage progress on Ukraine’s reform agenda, which is key to securing Ukraine’s democratic institutions, economic prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic future.

U.S.-Ukraine Relations

The United States strongly supports Ukraine’s efforts to achieve its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and build a prosperous, secure, and democratic future for all Ukrainians.

Russian Aggression in Ukraine

The United States is deeply concerned about Russia’s ongoing aggressive actions and rhetoric targeting Ukraine, including the increased Russian troop presence in occupied Crimea and around Ukraine’s borders.

The United States continues to monitor the situation closely and to coordinate with Ukrainian officials, Allies, and partners. We commend Ukraine for its ongoing restraint and have made clear in our engagement with Moscow that Russia needs to refrain from escalatory actions.

Crimea is Ukraine. The United States does not, nor will we ever, recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. We call on Russia to return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine.

Donbas is Ukraine. Russia must uphold its commitments under the Minsk agreements and work in good faith to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine and restore Ukrainian sovereignty.

Reforms

Building institutions with integrity and ensuring accountable governance in both state institutions and in the corporate sector is the key to Ukraine achieving its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and building a prosperous, secure, and democratic future.

The United States stands with Ukraine as it continues to fight corruption and to advance its rule of law and judicial reform agenda.

Assistance

Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine more than $4.6 billion in total assistance, including security and non-security assistance. In addition, we provided three $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees.

The United States has provided over $49 million in COVID-related assistance, including funding directed toward health and humanitarian needs.

Since 2014, the United States has contributed over $306 million to humanitarian agencies to support assistance to persons displaced or otherwise affected by Russia’s aggressive actions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.