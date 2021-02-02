The Taliban tried to kill me for being a woman

(STL.News) Saba Sahar is one of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, as well as being an actor and police officer – she survived an assassination attempt.

There’s been a series of targeted killings of journalists, activists and people in government jobs over the past few months in the country.

Violence is surging in Afghanistan, even as the government is holding peace talks with the Taliban, and foreign troops are withdrawing.

That’s left many like Saba worrying about the future of their country.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News

Produced by: