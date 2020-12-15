The Latest Updates in the Online Casino Industry

(STL.News) The gambling industry is evolving all the time. If you go back only a few decades, you’ll find yourself in a time when it was unimaginable for players to gamble without having to dress up and travel to a casino. Today, many gamblers have the opportunity to play at an online casino from any location, at any time.

But, this was only the beginning of a new era in the industry. Gambling online has changed significantly since the start. The things that were impossible before are now at everyone’s reach. For example, people located in Africa were very unlikely to find a place to bet on the US lottery, at least not without visiting a pool shop. Today, they can take bets from wherever and whenever.

Recent Changes in the Online Casino Industry

Not so long ago, online casinos started recording notable changes. For example, they promoted live dealership, which swiftly became a trend among players. In the beginning, this was not so well-thought seeing how there were challenges like timeouts and poor connections that ruined players’ experience.

Very soon, this changed. Today, live dealer games are among the most popular choices of gamblers who bet online. Some other changes that occurred in the past couple of years include:

Mobile apps . Many casinos decided to give their players an app to download for simpler access on their mobile devices. This way, players don’t have to sign in and games are at their fingertips.

. Many casinos decided to give their players an app to download for simpler access on their mobile devices. This way, players don’t have to sign in and games are at their fingertips. Fast banking methods . Compared to cards, checks, and lengthy bank transfers, e-wallets and pay by phone options are considerably faster. Every year, the list of payment options grows at online casinos worldwide.

. Compared to cards, checks, and lengthy bank transfers, e-wallets and pay by phone options are considerably faster. Every year, the list of payment options grows at online casinos worldwide. Low deposit sites and games . Online casinos give low rollers an opportunity to gamble. This was not an option before, but today you can literally gamble at UK casinos with minimum deposit 5 pounds. Low casino deposits are extremely popular these days.

. Online casinos give low rollers an opportunity to gamble. This was not an option before, but today you can literally gamble at UK casinos with minimum deposit 5 pounds. Low are extremely popular these days. Blockchain gambling . Due to the interest in purchasing things with cryptocurrency, some sites already grasped this opportunity and are now allowing gamblers to bet with Bitcoins, Litecoins, etc. These are considered more secure among gamblers, so the interest is on the rise.

. Due to the interest in purchasing things with cryptocurrency, some sites already grasped this opportunity and are now allowing gamblers to bet with Bitcoins, Litecoins, etc. These are considered more secure among gamblers, so the interest is on the rise. VRC innovations. Virtual reality is one of the most recent additions in the world of online gambling. Many trending casino sites begin embracing this trend.

Out of all these changes, live betting is gaining the strongest momentum across the globe. Innovations like virtual and augmented reality are still at a nascent stage in the online gambling industry, but they are becoming more popular with every passing day.

Changes are also present in the works of software developers. Not only do they create more modern games with new features and mechanics, but companies like Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and NetEnt are expanding all over the globe with every passing year. Their reach is immense compared to just a few decades ago when they were available on selected casino sites.

It goes without saying that global players like these invest a lot to enter into different markets and increase their geographical presence. For example, Evolution Gaming has recently signed several contracts with casinos such as Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Resort, Poker Stars Casino New Jersey, and 888Casino. Software providers also embark on various acquisitions and mergers of other developers to optimize and increase their lists of offerings. At the beginning of 2019, Evolution Gaming decided to purchase Ezugi, a live dealer gaming provider.

The market has become more competitive than ever. Software developers are fighting to get more games out every single month, with new features and mechanics to attract more gamblers. Casinos, on the other hand, fight to attract more players with high bonuses, low deposits, and endless promotions and special deals.

The key players in the casino industry are sites that offer versatility of gaming choices, banking methods, and deals. Such sites have hundreds of games to offer to their players, allowing them to spend hours at a time playing different games. Since software developers are continuously expanding their database, casinos are now able to give gamblers a chance to switch between slot machines, jackpot games, live casino tables, and table game variants.

Land-based casinos have experienced vast losses in 2020, which is why experts predict a huge growth in mobile gambling in 2021 and beyond. Some of these statistics show that in some countries, online gambling recorded an increase of almost 100% considering that players did not have any other access to gambling.

The Bottom Line

Judging by how popular online betting is getting from its birth till now, we can only expect this to increase in the years, and even months that follow. Thanks to innovative games and apps, players are getting more interested in betting online than ever. They have access to unique opportunities when they gamble online, including bonuses they cannot find anywhere else, the widest selection of games, as well as the chance to bet from any location and at any time.

