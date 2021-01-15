The Department of State to Host World Data System’s Program Office

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement.

The Department of State is proud to see that the World Data System (WDS), a non-governmental body for norms and standards for scientific data, has selected the Oak Ridge Institute at the University of Tennessee (ORI at UT) to host its International Program Office for a five-year term starting in 2021. The Office will promote U.S. leadership in values-based international norms and standards for data and scientific research over the next five years. With the strong support of the Department of State, this selection is a testament to American scientific leadership and innovation, reflecting U.S. universities’ and laboratories’ long-standing tradition of excellence, freedom, openness, and transparency in science and technology.

The Department of State is committed to the development and promotion of trusted data and internationally recognized norms and standards that form the bedrock of the robust U.S. innovation ecosystem. Values-based norms and standards also serve as the foundation for the Clean Network Initiative, which protects data privacy, intellectual property, security, and human rights. The World Data System’s decision for the International Program Office to be based in the United States signals the importance of trusted data as the foundation for scientific research, emerging technologies, open societies, and innovation.

The Department looks forward to working with the World Data System and ORI at UT once the arrangements for the International Program Office are finalized. This work will advance norms and standards on data, leverage America’s expertise in this field, and ensure the global scientific enterprise can benefit from U.S. leadership.