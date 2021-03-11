The Colorado Recovery Plan is Here

DENVER, CO (STL.News) House and Senate Leadership from both parties and Governor Jared Polis today announced the Colorado Recovery Plan, which will invest roughly $700 million into helping Colorado recover faster and build back stronger.

“This is a bipartisan stimulus that works for Colorado. As we look to build our economy and our state even stronger than before the pandemic, we also have an opportunity to reimagine Colorado’s future and truly create a Colorado for all,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I want to thank the legislature for their collaborative work on this important package of legislation. These one-time, strategic investments will help Coloradans get back to work and not only make important investments in our infrastructure and workforce today, but help keep us moving forward together for years to come.”

“We’ve known from the start of the legislative session that forging a just and inclusive recovery for Colorado was our top priority this year,” said Speaker Alec Garnett, (D-Denver). “Today’s announcement represents an important step towards keeping our promise of building back a stronger Colorado. With this bold plan, we’re not only providing support for the small businesses and families who need it most, but also building the economy of the future through strategic investments in infrastructure and our communities.”

“The last year has brought immense challenges and unearthed many of the inequities and underlying issues in our society that have been swept under the rug for too long,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “To move Colorado forward, we can’t leave anyone behind. This stimulus package will work to ensure that we lift up our most marginalized communities, and provide a pathway to a prosperous future for all. I am grateful for the bipartisan collaboration and bold thinking that guided us as we developed a uniquely Colorado solution to build our state back stronger.”

“As we work to build back a stronger Colorado, it’s crucial that we invest in our economy’s most important asset: our workers,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo). “Our stimulus plan supports workers and communities displaced by market changes, makes investments in workforce development, and helps create jobs to get Coloradans back on their feet. We’re investing directly in rural Colorado and the industries that create jobs on the Western Slope, throughout my beloved Southern Colorado, across the Eastern Plains, and everywhere in between.”

“The last year has had a devastating impact on small businesses in every corner of our state, across every sector of our economy,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. “To move Colorado forward, we can’t leave them behind. This stimulus package will ensure that all small businesses, particularly those in marginalized and under-resourced communities, will have the support they need to get their feet back on the ground as soon as possible.”

“After the challenges of this last year, it is time to come together and work to restore Colorado. By working together to prioritize fixing our roads and bridges, getting Colorado back to work, and getting students back in school, this is an opportunity to get our lives going again and bring Colorado back to life,” said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean (R – Larimer County).

“Senate Republicans are focused on getting people back to work, kids back to school, and funding for our roads and bridges. These are our priorities because they are the priorities of the people of Colorado and we are optimistic to work on them with our colleagues across the aisle,” said Minority Leader Chris Holbert (R-Douglas County).

Developed with bipartisan input from lawmakers and community partners across the state, this stimulus plan prioritizes one-time investments that will have a stimulative effect on the economy, create jobs and benefit the hardest-hit communities.

Five big goals will guide dozens of bills narrowly tailored to meet the challenge at hand:

Strengthening small businesses

Revitalizing our infrastructure

Supporting Colorado families

Investing in rural Colorado

Developing our workforce

The plan will be financed by one-time dollars that are available as a result of improved economic projections for the FY 2020-2021 budget year.