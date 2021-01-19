Manhattan U.S. Attorney Announces The Appointment Of Deputy U.S. Attorney And Chief Counsel To The U.S. Attorney

(STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, today announced the selection of Ilan Graff as Deputy U.S. Attorney and Russell Capone as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Attorney. Graff and Capone assumed their new roles on January 16, 2021, when the Court’s appointment of Ms. Strauss as U.S. Attorney took effect.

Mr. Graff most recently served as Chief Counsel to the Acting U.S. Attorney. He has been with the Office since 2012. As an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division, he worked principally in the Terrorism & International Narcotics Unit. He later served as Co-Chief of the General Crimes Unit and Co-Chief of the Terrorism & International Narcotics Unit. Mr. Graff graduated cum laude from Harvard College in 2005 and cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2009, where he served on the Harvard Law Review. Following graduation from law school, he was a law clerk to then-Chief Judge Sandra L. Lynch on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and Judge Allyson K. Duncan on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, as well as a Dean’s Fellow at Duke Law School, before joining the Office through the Attorney General’s Honors Program.

Mr. Capone most recently served as Counsel to the Acting U.S. Attorney. He has been with the Office since 2011. As an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division, he worked principally in the Public Corruption Unit and the Violent & Organized Crime Unit. He later served as Deputy Chief and then Co-Chief of the Public Corruption Unit. Mr. Capone graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University in 2002 and cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2005, where he served as managing editor of the Harvard Law Review. Following graduation from law school, he worked in 2005 and from 2007 through 2010 as an associate at the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. In 2006, he was a law clerk to United States District Judge Sidney H. Stein of the Southern District of New York.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today