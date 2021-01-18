Texas: Troy Anthony Smocks Charged With Making Threats

Texas Man, Troy Anthony Smocks Arrested and Charged With Making Threats Regarding Events at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C (STL.News) A Texas man was charged yesterday and arrested in Texas in connection with making threats regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, of Dallas, Texas, was charged by criminal complaint with knowingly and willfully transmitting threats in interstate commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c). He will make an initial appearance this afternoon in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The affidavit in support of criminal complaint alleges that Smocks traveled to the Washington, D.C., area on January 5, 2021, the day before the illegal rioting. Smocks used a Parler social media account under the name “ColonelTPerez” or “@Colonel007,” to post threats on January 6 and 7 regarding the riots. The threats included that he and others would return to the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2021, carrying weapons and massing in numbers so large that no army could match them. Smocks threatened that he and others would “hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” specifically threatening “RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs.” The threats issued by Smocks were viewed by other social media users tens of thousands of times.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ’s National Security Division, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office and Washington Field Office, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct for purposes of establishing probable cause, not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today