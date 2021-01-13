Texas: THGC Accepting Applications For Texas Educator Award

Texas Holocaust And Genocide Commission Accepting Applications For Outstanding Texas Educator Award

The Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission (THGC) is now accepting applications for the 5th Annual Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Texas Educator Award. The winner of this award will receive a check for $1,000, funded by Dr. Anna Steinberger of Houston who escaped the Holocaust and served as a commissioner on the THGC.

The Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Texas Educator Award is annually presented to one full-time classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, or librarian. The applicant must hold at least a bachelor’s degree, have three years of experience working with students, and have a record of teaching or actively supporting the teaching of the Holocaust and/or genocides in the Ottoman Empire, Cambodia, Rwanda, the Balkans, Sudan, and the Middle East (Syria/Iraq) to Texas students in grades 6 – 12.

Past recipients of the Dr. Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award have included educators integrating Holocaust and/or genocide instruction in English Language Arts, Fine Arts, English as a Second Language, and Social Studies courses. Winners have taught in various parts of Texas, including Robinson, El Paso, Laredo, and Beaumont.