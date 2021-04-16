  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

Texas: Robert Board Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Texas Man, Robert Board Pleads Guilty to Iowa-Minnesota Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty April 15, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City. Robert Board, 45, originally from Brownsville, Texas, more recently living in Medalia, Minnesota, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Board admitted that from July 2019 through June 2020, he was involved in the distribution of more than 500 grams of mixed methamphetamine and more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.  In July and August 2019, Board was involved in the distribution of over one pound of pure methamphetamine to an informant in controlled drug operations with law enforcement.  Board also admitted to obtaining at least 12 kilograms of methamphetamine and at least 73 pounds of marijuana from sources in California and Washington to transport to Minnesota and Iowa for further distribution.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared.  Board was taken into United States Marshal custody and will remain in custody pending sentencing.  Board faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

