Texas Men Sentenced for criminal violations

Texas Men Sentenced in Counterfeit Identification Documents Conspiracy

TYLER, TS (STL.News) Two Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for criminal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei .

Mario Eleuterio Garcia-Sevilla, 44, of Grand Saline, Texas, and Juan Valazquez Delgadillo, 50, of Garland, Texas, pleaded guilty in September 2020, to conspiracy to produce and transfer false identification documents. United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle sentenced Garcia to 37 months in federal prison, and sentenced Delgadillo to a prison term of 30 months.

“Identification document fraud is a direct threat to the security of the United States and its citizens,” said Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Disruption of criminal enterprises that aim to compromise document security is, and should be, a primary focus of federal law enforcement.”

According to information presented in court, beginning in January 2019, Garcia and Delgadillo conspired to produce and transfer fictitious United States identification documents to others in the Eastern District of Texas. The false documents included United States Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Garcia obtained the documents from Delgadillo and then transferred them to individuals throughout the East Texas area. Garcia and Delgadillo were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 27, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alan R. Jackson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today