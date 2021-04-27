Texas Lottery: Terrell Resident Claims $2. 5 Million Prize

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2.5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #993, located at 1619 State Highway 34 S., in Terrell. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the eighth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 40 second-tier prizes of $1 Million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even

prizes.

