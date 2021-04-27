  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Texas Lottery: Terrell Resident Claims $2. 5 Million Prize

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 27, 2021 , ,
AustinTX (STL.News) A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2.5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.  The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #993, located at 1619 State Highway 34 S., in Terrell.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the eighth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million to be claimed in this game.  Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 40 second-tier prizes of $1 Million.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even
prizes.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

