Texas Lottery: San Antonio Resident Claims $1 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A San Antonio resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier. The ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #678, located at 302 Valley Hi Drive, in San Antonio. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the sixth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes.