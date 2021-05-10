  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
Entertainment

Texas Lottery: San Antonio Resident Claims $1 Million

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 10, 2021 , Texas, Texas lottery
Texas Lottery: San Antonio Resident Claims $1 Million

AustinTX (STL.News) A San Antonio resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier.  The ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #678, located at 302 Valley Hi Drive, in San Antonio.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the sixth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Jackie Fisher Claimed $500,000 Prize
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Michigan Lottery: Terry Sparks Wins $100,000
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Michigan Lottery: Detroit Woman Wins $500,000
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah