Texas Lottery: Rowlett Resident Claims $3 Million Prize

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Rowlett resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular. The ticket was purchased at Racetrac #144, located at 7401 Lakeview Parkway, in Rowlett. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the three of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.

