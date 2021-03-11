Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Rowlett Resident Claims $3 Million Prize

Mar 11, 2021 ,

AustinTX (STL.News) A Rowlett resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.  The ticket was purchased at Racetrac #144, located at 7401 Lakeview Parkway, in Rowlett.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the three of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.

