Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Pleasanton Resident Claims $1 Million

ByPublisher3

Mar 8, 2021 ,

AustinTX (STL.News) A Pleasanton resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.  The ticket was purchased at Z S Super Stop, located at 4460 E. State Highway 97, in Pleasanton.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Extreme Cash offers more than $135.9 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: $104,000 Jackpot Won by Carleton Mickens

Mar 8, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Melinda Scott Wins $100,000

Mar 8, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Wayne County Woman Wins $1.2 Million

Mar 8, 2021 Publisher3