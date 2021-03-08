Texas Lottery: Pleasanton Resident Claims $1 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Pleasanton resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash. The ticket was purchased at Z S Super Stop, located at 4460 E. State Highway 97, in Pleasanton. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Extreme Cash offers more than $135.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.