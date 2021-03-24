STL.News

Texas Lottery: Ohio Resident Claims $1 Million Prize

Texas Lottery: Ohio Resident Claims $1 Million Prize

AustinTX (STL.News) A resident of Dayton, Ohio claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.  The ticket was purchased at Travel Centers #333, located at 160 State Highway 77, in Hillsboro.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the third of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

