Texas Lottery: Missouri City Resident Claims $1 Million

Missouri City Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball® Prize Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Sugar Land

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Missouri City resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Jan. 16. The ticket was purchased at Kroger #131, located at 18861 University Blvd., in Sugar Land.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14-20-39-65-67), but not the red Powerball number (2).

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.