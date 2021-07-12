Austin, TX (STL.News) A McAllen resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at United Supermarket #663, located at 2783 S. Cedar St., in Pecos. The claimant elected to remain
anonymous.
This was the first of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.
